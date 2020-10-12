Jacob Greenberg — Blaine County Commissioners District 2

(KMVT/KSVT) - Democratic incumbent Jacob Greenberg is running for re-election against Republican Kiki Tidwell for Commissioners District 2.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

BS Business Administration/Accounting

Civic affiliation:

I Have A Dream Foundation Idaho, Treasurer, Executive Committee, Board Member “I Have a Dream” Foundation – Idaho, provides academic, social and emotional support to low-income youth, from early elementary school through high-school and college, with guaranteed tuition support. Our work is founded on the belief that, given equal access to resources, all children can realize their innate potential and achieve their dreams. Hailey Climate Action Coalition, The coalition was recently established to begin working on local solutions to the climate change crisis. The Chamber of Commerce. The Senior Connection.

Professional associations:

Idaho Public Safety Communication Commission (Next Gen 911 Committee, Funding Committee), appointed by Governor Otter, Chair of the Blaine County Board of Commissioners, Chair of the Friedman Memorial Airport Association (Finance and Leasing Committee, former Vice Chair and Treasurer), Board Member and Liaison to the Blaine County Ambulance District, Local Emergency Planning Committee, District Interoperability Governance Board, Idaho Association of Counties Public Lands Steering Committee and Vice Chair of the Transportation Committee, Public Defense Committee, NACO Public Lands Committee, Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Committee, Fly Sun Valley Alliance, Air Services Board, Advanced Planning Committee(COVID Response), Innovation and Testing Task Force(COVID Response), LATINX Committee.

Awards and Achievements:

Hailey Hispanic Heritage Fest Champion of Diversity, Hunger Coalition Recognition of Support, The Senior Connection Recognition of Support

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

I Have A Dream Foundation

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

I am running for re-election to the Board of County Commissioners and am in my eighth year of office.

Why are you running for office?

To successfully navigate the challenges ahead, our community of Blaine County will benefit from a proven, experienced leader.

How will your experience help you in this positions?

I have been a commissioner through fires, flood and now a pandemic. I am currently leading an effective response to COVID-19 and a strong economic recover.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

During my time as a commissioner, I have built strong collaborative relationships with local, state and federal leaders resulting in programs that directly benefit our community and the rest of Idaho.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

How would you accomplish this? If re-elected, I will continue to increase housing opportunities, protect access to public lands and rivers and work to develop an Office of Sustainability for local action to protect our climate. The County constantly reviews its land holdings and prioritizes the disposition of those assets to affordable housing. There is also consideration of a local investment trust. Negotiations, legal action and land use requirements have been the strategy to ensure protection of public access. I have collaborated with other local elected officials to start the process of establishing an Office of Sustainability with the approval of the Board of County Commissioners.

What do you want voters to know about you?

My primary goal in office is to provide for the health, safety and welfare of my community. I have lived in Blaine County for thirty-eight years, raised my family here, owned a variety of businesses and know my community well. People who know me, know that I am a hard worker, I come prepared and will make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of our community.

