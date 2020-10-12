Kiki Tidwell — Blaine County Commissioners District 2

(KMVT/KSVT) - Independent Kiki Tidwell is running against Democratic incumbent Jacob Greenberg for Commissioners District 2.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

Undergraduate business degree University of Denver

Have had further additional investor education through Wharton, U of Penn Aresty Institute of Exec Education, The Appraisal Institute, the Institute of Real Estate Management, Stanford Continuing Studies, and I am a Kauffman Fellow, the Kauffman Fellows Program is a rigorous 2-year executive education in venture capital and innovation leadership

Through my venture capital investing work, I have invested in venture funds which have participated in many of the IPOs of the past year such as Uber and are currently invested in companies such as SpaceX, Airbnb, Palantir

40 years experience in a family office investing in private equity, debt, and alternative investments

20 years experience investing in renewable energy

Over the years I have worked in a variety of positions in the Valley in construction, real estate, restaurants, and non-profits- I have started a business here and viscerally understand the seasonality and boom and bust nature of the valley.

The founder of Riley’s Run Pizza & Mama Riley’s Italian restaurant

Office manager for Engelmann Design/Build

Director of Development for the Hornocker Wildlife Institute

Civic affiliation:

Hailey Rotary

Professional associations:

CREO Syndicate (Family offices investing in clean tech)

Awards and Achievements:

Won the first-ever shareholder initiative with a utility to reduce carbon in their power production portfolio. I hired As-You-Sow to facilitate this initiative and they were recognized with an award for this work. Recognized as one of the top female investors in clean tech by Women In Clean Tech group. Nominated for 2017 Clean Energy Education & Empowerment (C3E) Award C3Enet.org

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

I have served on the board and finance committee of the Idaho Community Foundation, served on the Governor’s Council for Families and Children, and as a grants panelist for the Idaho Children’s Trust fund, as well as a grants panelist for the Idaho Community Foundation

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

Blaine County Commissioner, first political campaign

Why are you running for office?

I got into this race for Commissioner because I believe that my opponent has failed to show up for our County in Idaho Power’s transmission line proposal. I don’t believe that it is Blaine County’s citizens' responsibility to pay for $38 million of undergrounding costs. In fact, I don’t even think we need this line, it doesn’t solve our problem of backup power, and I was an Intervenor at the PUC against it. Where was he? Instead, he has proposed raising all of our utility bills by 37% or raising property taxes to pay for a project that is Idaho Power’s responsibility.

As a twenty-year energy investor and renewable energy advocate, I know that we have the opportunity for a better non-wires battery backup power solution today; a real solution in the new normal of wildfires and extreme ice storms.

I am not cowed by Idaho Power. I undertook a shareholder initiative with them in 2009–when they wanted to build a coal plant in Idaho. And we won! And ratepayers have received over $17 million back from closing coal-fired power plants since with another $3 million proposed right now.

I am the right person for this moment in time and this decision and the leadership of our County

How will your experience help you in this positions?

I have an understanding of high-level financial concepts as a private equity investor with financial education and training. As a trained venture capitalist, I look for pattern recognition and where the hockey puck is going next. Such financial training is essential for understanding bond issues and complexities of the county budget.

My philanthropic work has made me very aware of the needs in our County from those who are working hard to make ends meet. I am building a work force housing building in Hailey to meet a vital need for housing, so I am up to speed on construction costs and the density zoning requirements in Hailey.

I am up to speed on County issues. Because I announced my candidacy so early, I have been regularly attending meetings for the past 16 months through two budget deliberations.

I have history here, I have been an almost-40 year resident of Blaine County, moving here out of college in 1981.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

I started on this path for the transmission line reason, but have since become aware of the wasteful spending that has been going on for years in the County.

As a fiscal conservative, I know that we don’t have to waste $38 million from Blaine County citizens burying a transmission line and we can do much better than increasing County expenses by $10 million in 8 years and continuing to increase property taxes each year. County employee salaries and benefits have increased by 70%, or $7,000,000 in the past eight years.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

I would work hard to not increase property taxes by the state allowed 3% each year. I have seen that a lot of the spending has gone to increased legal expenses ($720,000 Budget 2012 to $1,200,000 Budget 2021 increase, with an additional $375,000 in outside legal fees on two cases to date, more to come) and I would work hard on mediation and settlement in these cases. I would ask the Prosecutor to hire a full time mediator rather than a new litigator. I would start to chip away at funding the backlog of $10 million of road repairs. I would get a traffic light at Ohio Gulch as a priority, even if the County has to fund part of it. I would get real 2020 numbers on the costs of backup batteries and generators at our substations in contrast to the transmission line proposal and have a real solution of backup power, which would also allow Idaho Power to repair the original line.

What do you want voters to know about you?

I know that safety is a vital attribute of why the County is attractive. Citizens' safety will be my Job #1.

