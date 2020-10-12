Laura Bellegante — State Senator Legislative Dist. #23

(KMVT/KSVT) - Democrat Laura Bellegante is running against Republican Christy Zito for State Senator Legislative Dist. #23.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

B.S Sociology, and Med, University of Idaho

Licensed Social Worker 23 years

Civic affiliation:

Healing Hearts of Idaho, Mtn. Home Senior Center

Professional associations:

As a Trustee, I helped plan and oversee successful building programs for a community library and meeting center in Hayden, CO, and a classroom and activity center addition for Glenns Ferry School District.

Awards and Achievements:

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

4-H leader and Leaders' Council Chair, Girl Scouts, Job’s Daughters, Healing Hearts Quilters.

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

I am running for Senate, District 23. I have been elected to the Hayden Library Board and the Glenns Ferry Library Board

Why are you running for office?

I am running for this office to give voters a choice in representation, and to bring reason, experience and familiarity with state functions to serve citizens of District 23. I want to work on core issues like Education, Health Care, Taxes and Infrastructure, and other essential issues that are appropriate to state government.

How will your experience help you in this positions?

I have proven competence and experience in identifying, planning and executing projects and programs for communities that are beneficial to the residents. I have skills in working with elected and fiscally responsible boards and in community forums. I have the ability to read and interpret policy and in writing successful proposals and information releases. My experience in education, mental health, welfare benefits and staff supervision has been a cumulative learning in public service.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

In working with the Senate, I would seek to improve education funding so that we are not last in the nation in that area, and so that our schools can provide the “free and thorough” public education the Idaho Constitution mandates.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

We need to re-address Pre-K to post-secondary costs and funding. Working collaboratively with all legislators we must address the backlog of roads and bridges and plan for the growth we have coming to Idaho. I will support affordable and accessible health care, tax equity to reduce the load on local government, and consideration of a livable wage. While higher wages are a cost to employers, they keep our young workers in Idaho and support community prosperity, keeping families together. We can plan and work together to maintain our beautiful natural resources and the unique and welcoming Idaho attitude.

What do you want voters to know about you?

Born and raised in Idaho, and an Elmore County resident for 30 years, I want District 23 voters to know that I am a positive person who listens and looks for solutions. I believe in using established resources to maximize benefit before adding more layers of government. I trust in Idahoans' decency, respect our history and integrity, and have faith in our ability to make good decisions. I want to work in the spirit of the legacy of Claire Wetherell, Frances Field, and Burt Brackett to affirm and continue confidence in Idaho government.

