Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:09 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democratic Political Signs vandalized and stolen in the Magic Valley

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Six different Magic Valley residents have reported to the Twin Falls County Democratic Party that their political yard signs supporting Democratic Party candidates have been stolen or vandalized on their property

News

Gooding Pastor Voting

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:48 PM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
The deadline to register to vote for the November 3 election is October 9, and a pastor from Gooding County is doing everything he can to encourage people to register and make their vote count.

News

Twin Falls area legislators have meet-and-greet in advance

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:25 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Magic Valley Young Professionals hosted a speed dating session with Twin Falls area state legislative candidates Wednesday evening at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

News

Legislatures

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:49 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:54 PM MDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Latest News

Politics

Lincoln County residents to vote on $3.8M courthouse bond in upcoming election

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:03 AM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
They want to remind voters that if the bond passes, the courthouse will be built at an entirely new location.

County Races

Lincoln County courthouse bond on Nov. 3 election

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:45 AM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
For the Nov. 3 election, Lincoln County voters will be casting their votes on whether or not to pass the courthouse bond. Voters may remember last year when the courthouse bond failed.

County Races

Lincoln County Courthouse Bond on November 3rd election

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:29 AM MDT
The bond would be for a new courthouse in a new location.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:25 PM MDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

Twin Falls County stands ready for absentee ballots, early voters

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:10 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
Absentee ballots are going out and the Twin Falls County Clerk's office said they are ready for this years election

News

Heyburn Citizens ramp-up campaign for city mayor recall

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:21 AM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Heyburn residents will be determining the fate of their mayor in the November election, and campaign signs for his recall can now be seen around town.