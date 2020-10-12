Michelle Stennett — State Senator Legislative Dist. #26

(KMVT/KSVT) - Democrat Michelle Stennett is running for re-election against Republican Eric Parker for State Senator Legislative Dist. #26.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

B.A. in International Relations – Environmental Studies, B.A. in Latin languages, and a minor in Business from the University of Oregon. Certificat d’Etudes from the Universite de Poitiers, France. Legislative Energy Horizon Institute certificate from the University of Idaho. Certificate from the Council of State Governments' Western Legislative Academy.

Serve on the Senate State Affairs and Senate Resources & Environment committees. Appointed to several interim committees, chairing some, focusing on natural resources, fisheries, water issues, resource industries, wildlife management, invasive species, energy, workforce development, broadband, voter laws, campaign finance reform and ethics in politics, Idaho’s place regionally and its relationship with Western Canada.

Civic affiliation:

Sawtooth Botanical Garden Advisory (Ambassador) Board Member, Fund for Idaho Grants Board; Member, International Women’s Forum Board Member.

Professional associations:

State delegate to the Council of State Governments-West, Co-Chair of CSG-West Canada Relations Committee, state delegate to the Pacific Northwest Economic Region, Co-Chair of PNWER Tourism committee, member of PNWER Energy & Environment Working Group, member and Chair of Legislative Council on River Governance and Chair of the Pacific Fisheries Legislative Task Force.

Awards and Achievements:

Dottie Stimpson Award, The Keith and Pat Axline Award, Conservation Voters for Idaho Achievement Award.

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

The Andrus Center for Public Policy’s Women and Leadership, Boise State University’s NEW Leadership Idaho. Scholarship Funds at the College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University.

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

Idaho Senate, District 26. I have had the honor of working in this position for the people of my district and around the state since 2010.

Why are you running for office?

My district has been very supportive of my family, so it is important to me to find balanced solutions that enable our rural communities to thrive. A sound economy comes from reliable internet, good education system, developing a skilled workforce that can earn a living wage, affordable housing and healthcare, and an adequate infrastructure system able to support the growth, aging, and/or population pressures of our communities and businesses.

Agriculture, high tech, and tourism are the top three economic drivers in the state and I work to address the needs of these sectors, all of which are integral to the economy of my district, including a rapidly increasing demand for adequate labor and resources.

How will your experience help you in this positions?

My education and training in natural resources include water issues, fisheries, wildlife management, and habitat restoration which has been an asset on the Senate Resources and Environment Committee, Legislative Council on River Governance and Pacific Fisheries Legislative Task Force.

I am one of only two legislators appointed to the Workforce Development Council tasked to address industry’s growing need for a skilled workforce. Under that Council, I am on the grants subcommittee which assists worthwhile programs that provide employment and a boost to rural economies. I have been on the Senate Commerce & Human Resources Committee and the Local Government & Taxation Committee.

Through the Senate State Affairs Committee, I champion open, fair, transparent, and accessible government, voter rights, campaign finance and ethics.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

As the Senate Minority Leader and with all of my experience, I am proud to work with my colleagues, guiding the effort to craft good legislation. I respect the hard work of everyone who make policy and governing possible from the Executive Branch, the Judiciary, to local governments and all of our departments and staff. People serving people. My leadership style is teamwork, do the homework, communicate well, follow the rules/laws, and demand public access and transparency.

My Senate experience brings a strong voice and firm guidance for our district to the legislature. Good policy must be constitutional, enforceable, and improve the lives of Idahoans.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

Improve education, pre-k to career, and promote training access to all levels of post-secondary certification for a skilled workforce through career/professional/technical programs, industry/public partnerships, and consolidated programming across all education sectors. The Workforce Development Council, businesses, and educators from around the state have already made some significant strides and I am pleased to be a member. Our most recent success is an apprentice for the Idaho Rural Water Association who graduated in Carey, the first of its kind in the state.

As the fastest growing state in the nation, Idaho will have to address its infrastructure needs (roads/bridges, water/sewer systems, broadband, schools, housing, healthcare). Already behind by hundreds of millions of dollars on road and bridge repairs, the Idaho Transportation Department will struggle with more traffic, heavier commercial loads, and new roads to accommodate population growth. As a matter of public safety, the legislature must tackle this problem. The state needs a multi-year plan that maps out future impacts on infrastructure and the resources needed to address those impacts.

What do you want voters to know about you?

My commitment is to bring respectful, collaborative, smart governing and sound policymaking to the Idaho Legislature. I have a responsibility to listen to all sides, do my homework, communicate well, and firmly defend my district.

