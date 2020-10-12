Advertisement

South Central Idaho Voter Guide — Election 2020

By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KMVT attempted to reach all candidates in contested races in the south central Idaho region for the November 2020 election. Responses will be linked to those who have responded and added as others participate. If a website or page is available that will linked as well.

Questions about the voter guide or questionnaires can be emailed to Vanessa Grieve at elections@kmvt.com.

