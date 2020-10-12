Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, October 12, 2020

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today in the Wood River Valley and mainly sunny skies today in the Magic Valley as a weak warm front passes through our area. There is also a slight chance that locations in the northern part of the Wood River Valley could see a rain or snow shower during the day today, but most (if not all) locations are going to be dry today. It is also going to be breezy/windy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be warmer today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. Some patchy areas of frost are also possible after midnight tonight in the Wood River Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies in the Magic Valley and mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers in the Wood River Valley as a storm system passes by our area to the north. Some snow showers are also possible tomorrow in the higher elevations within the Wood River Valley. Tomorrow is also going to be warmer than today is going to be as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 60s and low 70s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy/windy again tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Cooler temperatures and windy conditions are then expected on Wednesday as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Wednesday.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected from Thursday through Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be cool again on Thursday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 50s in most locations. It is also going to be cold Wednesday night/Thursday morning and Thursday night/Friday morning as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. Widespread areas of frost are also expected these two nights/mornings in all locations, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any outdoor plants/crops that you may have.

Warmer and above average temperatures are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 60s in the Magic Valley. Low temperatures for Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning are also going to be a bit warmer as lows are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. Now even though the low temperatures on these two nights/mornings are going to be a bit warmer, there are still going to be some areas of frost around since the temperatures are going to be in the 30s, so make sure you continue to take the necessary precautions to protect any outdoor plants/crops that you may have.

TODAY (MONDAY, OCTOBER 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy in locations north of U.S. Route 20 and windy in locations around and to the south of U.S. Route 20. Not as cool. Winds: North of U.S. Route 20: West 5-20 mph. Around/South of U.S. Route 20: West 10-25 mph. High: 56

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Patchy areas of frost around after midnight. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 32

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: South 5-20 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 70

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Some snow showers are also possible in the higher elevations. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Windy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: NW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 59

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Breezy. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph. Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, generally before midnight. Some snow showers are also possible in the higher elevations. Breezy in locations north of U.S. Route 20 and windy in locations around and to the south of U.S. Route 20. Chilly. Winds: North of U.S. Route 20: West 10-20 mph. Around/South of U.S. Route 20: West 10-25 mph. Low: 36

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Windy and cooler. High: 57 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy in locations north of U.S. Route 20 and windy in locations around and to the south of U.S. Route 20. Cooler. High: 53 Low: 27

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Areas of frost around during the morning. Cool. High: 57 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Cool. High: 54 Low: 29

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Areas of frost around during the morning. High: 63 Low: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 61 Low: 34

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy. High: 67 Low: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 62 Low: 32

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. High: 65

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. High: 59

