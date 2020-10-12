St. Luke’s Jerome has new way to take patient meals

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - St. Luke’s Jerome has a new way for patients to order meals while they are at the hospital.

Thanks to the St. Luke’s Foundation funds and donations, hospital patients have an easier way to order meals.

Everything is on a tablet that is brought to the patient’s rooms.

They have a menu of different options, but with this new program, each tablet is specified for each patient, including allergies and food restrictions.

“The program does filter out 175 allergens across all of our menu items and so if the patient let’s say they are allergic to strawberries, if there is any item across our menu that has strawberries in it, it won’t even show up as an option for them to order,” Trine Lewis said.

They say with the new technology it eliminates any chance of human error.

