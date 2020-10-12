Advertisement

St. Luke’s Jerome has new way to take patient meals

They say with the new technology it eliminates any chance of human error
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:07 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - St. Luke’s Jerome has a new way for patients to order meals while they are at the hospital.

Thanks to the St. Luke’s Foundation funds and donations, hospital patients have an easier way to order meals.

Everything is on a tablet that is brought to the patient’s rooms.

They have a menu of different options, but with this new program, each tablet is specified for each patient, including allergies and food restrictions.

“The program does filter out 175 allergens across all of our menu items and so if the patient let’s say they are allergic to strawberries, if there is any item across our menu that has strawberries in it, it won’t even show up as an option for them to order,” Trine Lewis said.

They say with the new technology it eliminates any chance of human error.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St Luke's COVID

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:44 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

News

Twin Falls County man youngest in Idaho to die from COVID-19 related illness

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The South Central Public Health District is reporting the first COVID-19-related death in a person under the age of 30, marking the youngest person in Idaho to die with a connection to the disease.

Fit And Well Idaho

October is Breast Cancer awareness month; St. Luke’s stresses early detection

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:27 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer in their lifetime.

Fit And Well Idaho

October is breast cancer awareness month

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:06 PM MDT
Early detection is key to treating breast cancer

Latest News

Health

Eating healthy is even more important as people age

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:33 PM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
In this weeks Age is Just a Number we look into how important nutrition is as we age and how those stuck at home can eat healthy.

Coronavirus

South central Idaho COVID-19 cases double in four weeks

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in south central Idaho have doubled in the past four weeks.

State

Idaho is entering 3rd coronavirus wave, health experts say

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Idaho now has more than 40,500 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and some health experts are warning that the state is entering its third wave of new infections.

Coronavirus

Idaho health officials say face masks work, but they must be worn

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:10 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
During a recent joint health care meeting officials stress that masks work but more people need to wear them

Fit And Well Idaho

St. Luke’s Magic Valley stresses the importance of getting the flu shot early

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
If people get the flu shot early, they will have a better chance of protecting themselves from getting sick, and it will also help the local hospitals have enough resources available for everyone.

Fit And Well Idaho

The flu shot is very important this year

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:06 PM MDT
St. Luke's Magic Valley stresses the importance of getting the flu shot this year.