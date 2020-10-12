Advertisement

Sun Valley Community enjoys district win after not playing for three weeks

Cutthroats defeat Hornets 6-0
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Sun Valley Community School, the two-time defending state champion played just their sixth game of the season, as they took on Declo in the first round of district playoffs.

As you know, the Cutthroats hail from Blaine County, where COVID-19 guidelines are more stringent.

Declo played excellent defense to start off the match.

Sun Valley continues to attack, Walker Pate with the pass, but his teammate’s attempt right into the hands of keeper Koby Rosqvist, who comes through with the save.

They would finally break through, when Nils Galloway, delivers a crisp cross to Willie Dewolfe, who puts it through for the 1-0 lead.

Then it’s Galloway again, with the fancy footwork, who jukes Tyler Kidd, could take the shot, instead finds Nils Huss who finds the net.

Sun Valley knocked off Declo, 6-0.

BOX SCORE: (Willie DeWofe, Nils Huss, Kai Nelson, Walker Pate, Campbell Spoor & Caelin Bradshaw)

The Cutthroats advanced to the semi-final round match on Monday to face Buhl at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Sun Valley notches the victory

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Cutthroats advanced to the semi-final round match on Monday to face Buhl at 4:30 p.m.

Sports

Top seeds advance to finals in Great Basin district soccer tournament

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:26 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Top seeds advance to finals in Great Basin district soccer tournament. Canyon Ridge boys and girls, Twin Falls girls, and Jerome boys advance to final

Sports

Top seeds advance to finals in the Great Basin district soccer tournament.

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM MDT
Top seeds advance to finals in the Great Basin district soccer tournament. Canyon Ridge boys and girls, Twin Falls girls, and Jerome boys advance to the final

Latest News

Sports

Top seeded Gooding advances in High Desert Soccer Conference Tournament

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Top seeded Gooding advances in High Desert Soccer Conference Tournament. Senators beat Bliss 6-2, advance to semifinals.

Sports

Jerome overcomes turnovers, stages fourth quarter comeback to win at Minico

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:23 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Jerome overcomes turnovers, stages fourth quarter comeback to win at Minico. The Tigers win their fifth straight, sit atop Great Basin Conference at 4-0.

Sports

Top seeded Gooding advances in High Desert Soccer Conference Tournament.

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:55 AM MDT
Top seeded Gooding advances in High Desert Soccer Conference Tournament. Senators beat Bliss 6-2, advance to semifinals.

Sports

Jerome overcomes turnovers, stages fourth quarter comeback to win at Minico.

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:51 AM MDT
Jerome overcomes turnovers, stages fourth quarter comeback to win at Minico. The Tigers win their fifth straight, sit atop Great Basin Conference at 4-0.

Sports

Buhl picks up first win of the season

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:33 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Indians improve to 1-5 on the season.

Sports

Gooding moves to 6-1 on the season

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:17 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Senators led by the five touchdown performance from Kurtis Adkinson, had no problem with Filer on Friday night.