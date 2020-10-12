Sun Valley Community enjoys district win after not playing for three weeks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Sun Valley Community School, the two-time defending state champion played just their sixth game of the season, as they took on Declo in the first round of district playoffs.

As you know, the Cutthroats hail from Blaine County, where COVID-19 guidelines are more stringent.

Declo played excellent defense to start off the match.

Sun Valley continues to attack, Walker Pate with the pass, but his teammate’s attempt right into the hands of keeper Koby Rosqvist, who comes through with the save.

They would finally break through, when Nils Galloway, delivers a crisp cross to Willie Dewolfe, who puts it through for the 1-0 lead.

Then it’s Galloway again, with the fancy footwork, who jukes Tyler Kidd, could take the shot, instead finds Nils Huss who finds the net.

Sun Valley knocked off Declo, 6-0.

BOX SCORE: (Willie DeWofe, Nils Huss, Kai Nelson, Walker Pate, Campbell Spoor & Caelin Bradshaw)

The Cutthroats advanced to the semi-final round match on Monday to face Buhl at 4:30 p.m.

