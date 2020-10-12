Advertisement

Twin Falls church is already in the Christmas spirit

Full Life Family Church holds fundraiser for Operation Christmas Child
Full Life Family Church held a Christmas fundraiser on Sunday for children across the world in need
Full Life Family Church held a Christmas fundraiser on Sunday for children across the world in need
By Steve Kirch
Oct. 12, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -It is not even Halloween and a local church in Twin Falls is already thinking about Christmas and helping children-in-need.

On Sunday afternoon something good was cooking at Full Life Family Church, as the smell of spaghetti and garlic bread was traveling through the hallways of the church, attracting more than 100 people for an Italian feast.

“Several people said it was the best spaghetti they ever had,” said Mary Bradley who works at Full Life Family Church.

The church was hosting its 3rd Annual Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser, with all the proceeds going to its Operation Christmas Child gift contribution for Samaritan’s Purse. Local churches who participate in Operation Christmas Child collect and send shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items for disadvantaged children around the world.

“They (proceeds) will go toward filling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. They will also go toward the cost of sending them because of its $9 per box to have them shipped to where they go across the world,” said Bradley who is also the Operation Christmas Child coordinator for Full Life Family Church.

She also said her church has participated in the program for more than five years, and last year they collected more than 300 gift-filled shoeboxes for children in third world countries.

“In the United States we have so many opportunities, and most of our kids can count on a pretty good Christmas, and this blesses children who may not have Christmas,” Bradley said.

Pastor Jeremy Vines of Full Life Family Church said he has seen firsthand the joy the shoeboxes put on children’s faces when he traveled with Operation Christmas Child to Ecuador.

“It’s a life-changing experience. A child in need gets something that is really beyond reach for a lot of them,” Vines said. “The joy and the happiness that they receive, that someone loves them enough to give to them”.

Vines said they will be collecting all the shoeboxes filled with gifts at the end of the month, and they hope to bring smiles to a lot of children’s faces in time for Christmas.

