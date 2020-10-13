AAA Idaho reminds drivers to be vigilant of pedestrians

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In 2019, there were 237 crashes in Idaho involving pedestrians, and according to AAA Idaho, the most vulnerable group for pedestrian crashes are school-aged children.

This year, while school may look a little different, it’s still just as important to always be on the look out for pedestrians, especially when around or in a school zone.

Many people are also trying to take more walks or bike rides to get out of the house and enjoy the fresh air to stay healthy, so it’s equally important for pedestrians and drivers to be vigilant and mindful of their surroundings.

“There is no guarantee that that driver is going to stop for you, so you need to be vigilant, maybe even a little paranoid, because an accident involving a pedestrian and a car, the pedestrian loses that one every time,” said Matthew Conde, the public information officer for AAA Idaho. “You need to make sure that you are watching for people, make eye contact, walk in the proper direction against the flow of traffic, so you can see what cars are doing and nothing is going to strike you from behind.”

Conde said this is a good reminder to not drive distracted, in case someone runs out in the street in front of a car, the driver will be alert and paying attention.

