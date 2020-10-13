Advertisement

AAA Idaho reminds drivers to be vigilant of pedestrians

There is no guarantee that that driver is going to stop for you, so you need to be vigilant"
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In 2019, there were 237 crashes in Idaho involving pedestrians, and according to AAA Idaho, the most vulnerable group for pedestrian crashes are school-aged children.

This year, while school may look a little different, it’s still just as important to always be on the look out for pedestrians, especially when around or in a school zone.

Many people are also trying to take more walks or bike rides to get out of the house and enjoy the fresh air to stay healthy, so it’s equally important for pedestrians and drivers to be vigilant and mindful of their surroundings.

“There is no guarantee that that driver is going to stop for you, so you need to be vigilant, maybe even a little paranoid, because an accident involving a pedestrian and a car, the pedestrian loses that one every time,” said Matthew Conde, the public information officer for AAA Idaho. “You need to make sure that you are watching for people, make eye contact, walk in the proper direction against the flow of traffic, so you can see what cars are doing and nothing is going to strike you from behind.”

Conde said this is a good reminder to not drive distracted, in case someone runs out in the street in front of a car, the driver will be alert and paying attention.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bellevue thrift store working with other community organizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A Bellevue thrift store is offering a helping hand, to community members and other non-profit organizations.

News

Candidates for Blaine County Commissioner discuss upcoming election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Blaine County residents will be voting on one of two candidates for their Blaine County Commissioner in the upcoming election.

News

Professional BASE jumper: Twin Falls embraces the sport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
As someone who has jumped all over the globe, Chuma says Twin Falls is the perfect place to learn.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 597 new, probable cases, 3 more deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho health officials have announced 597 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 on Thursday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 48,663.

Latest News

News

St. Luke's Jerome has new way to take patient meals.

Updated: 10 hours ago
With the new program, it will eliminate any chance for human error.

News

Democratic Political Signs vandalized and stolen in the Magic Valley

Updated: 10 hours ago
Six different Magic Valley residents in 13 separate incidents, have reported to the Twin Falls County Democratic Party that their political yard signs supporting Democratic Party candidates have been stolen or vandalized on their property.

News

General hunting season kicks off in Idaho

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Idaho Fish and Game sees an increase in hunting licenses this season

News

Twin Falls church is already in the Christmas spirit

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Full Life Family Church holds fundraiser for Operation Christmas Child

News

Jerome community members gather to appreciate veterans

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
In two ways both food insecure individuals and veterans were served in Jerome in a community event on Saturday.

News

Gem State Realty discusses home buying investments

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:40 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
It is no secret that the housing market in the Magic Valley is booming right now, with some houses getting offers in just hours of being on the market.