Advertisement

Amazon starts hiring 2,000 for southwestern Idaho facility

The center will hold some 40 million items for distribution throughout the U.S. and abroad
Amazon has started hiring more than 2,000 workers for its distribution center in Nampa in southwestern Idaho. Photo: Amazon Fulfilment Warehouse, Photo Date: 1/14/15 / Cropped Photo: Scott Lewis / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Amazon has started hiring more than 2,000 workers for its distribution center in Nampa in southwestern Idaho. Photo: Amazon Fulfilment Warehouse, Photo Date: 1/14/15 / Cropped Photo: Scott Lewis / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)(WDBJ)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Amazon has started hiring more than 2,000 workers for its distribution center in Nampa in southwestern Idaho.

Company officials on Friday said starting pay is $15 per hour and includes comprehensive benefits with medical and matching retirement funding.

The four-story, 650,000-square-foot warehouse that will also rely heavily on robots is expected to open next month.

It will hold some 40 million items for distribution throughout the U.S. and abroad.

Those interested in working at the facility are asked to apply online. Workers will help sort and pack items for shipment.

Learn more about Amazon jobs.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Utah hiker records terrifying 6-minute encounter with cougar

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carter Evans
A hiker in Utah is describing a terrifying encounter with a mountain lion near his home.

Election Headquarters

Election officials clarify how to deal with damaged absentee ballot envelopes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Absentee ballots can be returned even if they have damage or a tear as long as the bar code and voter name can be read

News

Pomerelle Mountain Resort expects a jump in traffic this ski season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Pomerelle Mountain Resort expects a jump in traffic this ski season. The Mountain will release safety guidelines for ski season soon

News

Twin Falls school board receives mixed views about switch to hybrid learning schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
School board is concerned about rising positive COVID-19 cases in the district

Latest News

News

Professional BASE Jumper says Twin Falls embraces the sport

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Chuma teaches a BASE Jumping class and also does tandem BASE jumping.

News

General hunting season kicks off in Idaho

Updated: 13 hours ago
Idaho Fish and Game sees an increase in hunting licenses this season

News

Twin Falls church is already in the Christmas spirit

Updated: 13 hours ago
Full Life Family Church holds fundraiser for Operation Christmas Child

News

Bellevue thrift store working with other community organizations

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A Bellevue thrift store is offering a helping hand, to community members and other non-profit organizations.

News

Candidates for Blaine County Commissioner discuss upcoming election

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Blaine County residents will be voting on one of two candidates for their Blaine County Commissioner in the upcoming election.

News

AAA Idaho reminds drivers to be vigilant of pedestrians

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
In 2019, there were 237 crashes in Idaho involving pedestrians, and according to AAA Idaho, the most vulnerable group for pedestrian crashes are school aged kids.