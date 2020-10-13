Bellevue thrift store working with other community organizations

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Bellevue thrift store is offering a helping hand to community members and other nonprofit organizations.

Just last month Tammy Davis, the executive director of the Crisis Hotline re-established Building Material Thrift Store, as a source of sustainable income for the Crisis Hotline, as well as its program Neighbors Helping Neighbors and its bilingual support line.

For just being open for one month, they have already been very busy. They were inspired to open the door and make it available for other organizations as well.

Now at checkout, all customers will decide which participating organization they would like to donate 30% of their net proceeds to.

“We are all in this together,” Davis said. “That is how we are going to get through it is by working together, so that is why I felt it was so important to include and invite other community partners to get on board.”

Any nonprofit or public service agency can participate by providing a memorandum of understanding, volunteer eight hours a month, and promote the Building Material Thrift store. The thrift store can reached at 208-788-0014. The store is located at 213 N Main St. in Bellevue.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.