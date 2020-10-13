Advertisement

Bellevue thrift store working with other community organizations

At checkout, customers can decide which participating organization they would like to donate 30% of the net proceeds to
A Bellevue thrift store is offering a helping hand, to community members and other non-profit organizations.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Just last month Tammy Davis, the executive director of the Crisis Hotline re-established Building Material Thrift Store, as a source of sustainable income for the Crisis Hotline, as well as its program Neighbors Helping Neighbors and its bilingual support line.

For just being open for one month, they have already been very busy. They were inspired to open the door and make it available for other organizations as well.

Posted by Building Material Thrift on Friday, September 25, 2020

Now at checkout, all customers will decide which participating organization they would like to donate 30% of their net proceeds to.

“We are all in this together,” Davis said. “That is how we are going to get through it is by working together, so that is why I felt it was so important to include and invite other community partners to get on board.”

Any nonprofit or public service agency can participate by providing a memorandum of understanding, volunteer eight hours a month, and promote the Building Material Thrift store. The thrift store can reached at 208-788-0014. The store is located at 213 N Main St. in Bellevue.

