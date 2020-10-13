Advertisement

Blaine County residents plan protest over athletic plans

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Members of the Blaine County community are gearing up for a protest on Tuesday.

They’re hoping their message will be received, as the school board will be meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the fate of high school athletics this fall.

As we’ve reported before, Blaine County is the only one in Idaho to follow the stringent, Harvard Global Health Institute’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Commissioner Angenie McCleary told us one of the reasons they go by these metrics is due to the Wood River Valley being a tourist destination. But the tougher guidelines make playing sports difficult.

Now let’s break down what’s happening.

Wood River soccer isn’t participating in the postseason, after a vote from the school board.

Carey along with Wood River’s football and volleyball seasons are at risk. Plus, the Wolverines also field cross country and swim teams.

And for Carey football, ranked No. 1 in the 1A D-II, has only played four games, while most have accumulated seven.

Both of the schools' athletic directors have created a plan being presented Tuesday.

Here’s Panthers football coach Lane Kirkland.

“We are hopeful, we’ve worked on a lot of plans, we believe the plan we have to play in the postseason is safe, safer than anybody in the country, pretty sure." "We would like to get that plan approved to get it done,” Kirkland explained.

The protest takes place Tuesday in Hailey at 5:30 p.m, starting at the school district office and moving up towards Main Street. Be ready to wear a mask and practice social distancing if you decide to attend.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Community members plan protest for athletics

Updated: 1 hours ago
Patrons are protesting the rules in place for Blaine County School District extra-cirricular activities.

Sports

Sun Valley Community School advances to district championship; local scores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Tatum Minor scored four goals in the Sun Valley Community School's 6-0 semi-final win over Wendell.

Sports

Cutthroats advance to the 3A district championship

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Cutthroats shut out the Trojans in a 3A district semi-final, to advance to the championship match.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Latest News

Sports

Sun Valley Community School enjoys district win after not playing for three weeks

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:02 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Cutthroats advanced to the semi-final round match on Monday to face Buhl at 4:30 p.m.

Sports

Sun Valley notches the victory

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:41 AM MDT
The Cutthroats advanced to the semi-final round match on Monday to face Buhl at 4:30 p.m.

Sports

Top seeds advance to finals in Great Basin district soccer tournament

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:26 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Top seeds advance to finals in Great Basin district soccer tournament. Canyon Ridge boys and girls, Twin Falls girls, and Jerome boys advance to final

Sports

Top seeds advance to finals in the Great Basin district soccer tournament.

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM MDT
Top seeds advance to finals in the Great Basin district soccer tournament. Canyon Ridge boys and girls, Twin Falls girls, and Jerome boys advance to the final

Sports

Top seeded Gooding advances in High Desert Soccer Conference Tournament

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Top seeded Gooding advances in High Desert Soccer Conference Tournament. Senators beat Bliss 6-2, advance to semifinals.

Sports

Jerome overcomes turnovers, stages fourth quarter comeback to win at Minico

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:23 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Jerome overcomes turnovers, stages fourth quarter comeback to win at Minico. The Tigers win their fifth straight, sit atop Great Basin Conference at 4-0.