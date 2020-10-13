Blaine County residents plan protest over athletic plans

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Members of the Blaine County community are gearing up for a protest on Tuesday.

They’re hoping their message will be received, as the school board will be meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the fate of high school athletics this fall.

As we’ve reported before, Blaine County is the only one in Idaho to follow the stringent, Harvard Global Health Institute’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Commissioner Angenie McCleary told us one of the reasons they go by these metrics is due to the Wood River Valley being a tourist destination. But the tougher guidelines make playing sports difficult.

Now let’s break down what’s happening.

Wood River soccer isn’t participating in the postseason, after a vote from the school board.

Carey along with Wood River’s football and volleyball seasons are at risk. Plus, the Wolverines also field cross country and swim teams.

And for Carey football, ranked No. 1 in the 1A D-II, has only played four games, while most have accumulated seven.

Both of the schools' athletic directors have created a plan being presented Tuesday.

Here’s Panthers football coach Lane Kirkland.

“We are hopeful, we’ve worked on a lot of plans, we believe the plan we have to play in the postseason is safe, safer than anybody in the country, pretty sure." "We would like to get that plan approved to get it done,” Kirkland explained.

The protest takes place Tuesday in Hailey at 5:30 p.m, starting at the school district office and moving up towards Main Street. Be ready to wear a mask and practice social distancing if you decide to attend.

