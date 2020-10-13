Advertisement

Candidates for Blaine County Commissioner discuss upcoming election

This will be the first time anyone has run against commissioner Greenberg in a general election
Blaine County residents will be voting on one of two candidates for their Blaine County Commissioner in the upcoming election.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Putting you first KMVT spoke with both candidates On Monday, Kiki Tidwell, and the current commissioner Jacob Greenberg. They shared with us their reasons for running and why Blaine County residents should vote for them.

“I know about our neediest in our county, and I know we need to get help to them in this pandemic,” Tidwell said.

Long-time Blaine County resident Tidwell said she got into this race after Idaho Power proposed a $68 million transmission line — something she says is not needed and she claims her opponent commissioner Greenberg has proposed to Idaho power that Blaine citizens pay $38 million by increasing power bills.

“It’s a clear choice between me and him, if I’m in office I will absolutely go to the PUC (Public Utilities Commission) and say that this is not our bill first of all, and second of all, price alternatives of solutions of batteries and backup generators and that is a real solution and it is probably cheaper today to,” Tidwell said.

This will be the first time anyone has run against commissioner Greenberg in a general election. Greenberg has served as the commissioner for eight years and was appointed by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in 2012.

“These challenging times ahead, for us to navigate them successfully we are going to need proven and experienced leadership,” Greenberg said. “I think I’m that person and I would ask people to vote for me based on that.”

In speaking with Greenberg, he shared some of his greatest accomplishments including Blaine County’s leadership with in the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I have been here 38 years, my kids grew up here," he said. “I know many of the people here. I have worked with them in business; they trust me. They know I’m going to make pragmatic decisions, and I’m going to study the issues thoroughly before I do make that decision, and irrespective of whether they agree with the decision or not, they know that I have done the work.”

Both candidates spoke with KMVT regarding various different topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Tidwell shared her thoughts on improved contact tracing reporting.

“We need to know how well contact tracers are getting to identified contacts of cases, and they are not reporting that," she said. “So we do not know if there are tens or hundreds of people walking around who don’t know they have been exposed to a case.”

Greenberg said people need to continue to be decisive in their actions to protect the community.

“We don’t make it a political issue," he said. “It’s a public health issue. Everything else gets resolved if this gets resolved, including the economic question, so we need to focus on that and we have done that.”

