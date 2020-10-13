Christy Zito — State Senator Legislative Dist. #23

(KMVT/KSVT) - Republican Christy Zito is running against Democrat Laura Bellegante for State Senator Legislative Dist. #23. Zito was most recently State Representative for Legislative District 23, position A.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

Graduate of Bear River Highschool

Attended Utah State University and Boise State University

Bridgerland Ag Management program Graduate

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

I am running for District 23 Idaho Senate; I am currently District 23 Seat A Representative

Why are you running for office?

I believe that the people of District 23 deserve a conservative voice in the senate that will stand strong in our troubled times to protect and preserve our God given rights. I have and will continue to uphold my oath of office and my promise to the people of this district and state to defend freedom.

How will your experience help you in this positions?

I have been the strongest of voices to protect and ensure that the Second Amendment in our state, I have fought against Red Flag law. Always working to end the murder of the unborn. Joining with legislators on both sides of the rotunda and the political spectrum, we have passed meaningful legislation that really benefits the citizens of this great state.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

Experience in the legislature, compassion for what Idahoans face each day working hard to pay their taxes, run their businesses, and take care of their families. I believe in hard work, that no one deserves special treatment. We all bleed red; we are all equal.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

I will continue to work to lessen bureaucratic restrictions on businesses. I will support and sponsor legislation to protect our unborn, strengthen the right to defend ourselves. The main goal is to preserve freedom, liberty, and personal accountability. Working with the citizens of the state, being available and listening to their concerns, I will continue to be your voice in the state house.

What do you want voters to know about you?

I love this state, and our great nation. It is my promise to you to do everything in my power to represent you with grace and dignity. I will not sell out to the left agenda, I support our law enforcement, believe life begins at conception and is sacred until the moment of death. I believe in God, that we are his children. I love my family and being a mother has been the greatest experience in my life.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.