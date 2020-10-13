Coaches adapt to the uncertainty of athletics due to the pandemic.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - COVID-19 has changed schedules and created obstacles in the classroom and on the field.

With the virus' potential to cause uncertainty around a sports season, Canyon Ridge Boys Soccer Coach Corey Farsnworth said he’s become more patient.

“I think as a coach it’s allowed me to focus more tactically, we have to be ready from the beginning of the season,” Farnsworth said. “It’s a process, it’s like a machine.”

Minico High School football has had multiple games cancelled this year.

“It’s different, you know, and it’s football and that’s the most important thing, is that our kids get to play football," said Minico Head Football Coach Keelan McCaffrey. “And so you have to be able to adapt and your dudes have to be able to adapt, and I think that’s something we talk about everyday and so just to be able to watch those guys play football is great.”

Jerome Head Football Coach Sid Gambles said while his varsity squad has stayed relatively healthy this season, it’s no regular year.

“It’s impacted us in the classroom a little bit," Gambles said. "You know, kids are told to stay home if they are sick or (have a) fever so then they’re not at practice, so it makes practice a little bit weird.”

CSI Men’s Basketball Coach Jeff Reinert said the season being moved to January has some positives, like freshmen having more time to adapt to a college basketball program.

“It’s kind of a no pressure situation," Reinert said. "If we can’t go today because of something or we can’t for a week or we can’t do something, it’s not a big deal. We don’t have to play until January.”

Reinert added his team is able to really focus on academics this fall semester.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.