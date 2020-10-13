Advertisement

Coaches adapt to the uncertainty of athletics due to the pandemic

“It’s different you know and it’s football and that’s the most important thing, is that our kids get to play football”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - COVID-19 has changed schedules and created obstacles in the classroom and on the field.

With the virus' potential to cause uncertainty around a sports season, Canyon Ridge Boys Soccer Coach Corey Farsnworth said he’s become more patient.

“I think as a coach it’s allowed me to focus more tactically, we have to be ready from the beginning of the season,” Farnsworth said. “It’s a process, it’s like a machine.”

Minico High School football has had multiple games cancelled this year.

“It’s different, you know, and it’s football and that’s the most important thing, is that our kids get to play football," said Minico Head Football Coach Keelan McCaffrey. “And so you have to be able to adapt and your dudes have to be able to adapt, and I think that’s something we talk about everyday and so just to be able to watch those guys play football is great.”

Jerome Head Football Coach Sid Gambles said while his varsity squad has stayed relatively healthy this season, it’s no regular year.

“It’s impacted us in the classroom a little bit," Gambles said. "You know, kids are told to stay home if they are sick or (have a) fever so then they’re not at practice, so it makes practice a little bit weird.”

CSI Men’s Basketball Coach Jeff Reinert said the season being moved to January has some positives, like freshmen having more time to adapt to a college basketball program.

“It’s kind of a no pressure situation," Reinert said. "If we can’t go today because of something or we can’t for a week or we can’t do something, it’s not a big deal. We don’t have to play until January.”

Reinert added his team is able to really focus on academics this fall semester.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

With move to orange protocol, Twin Falls School District to restrict sporting event attendance.

Updated: 47 minutes ago
With move to orange protocol, Twin Falls School District to restrict sporting event attendance. The school district is offering to livestream some events.

Sports

Twin Falls football coach suspended over ‘inappropriate racial language’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
A statement was emailed to the parents of the students in the classes where the incident happened and the parents of football players Tuesday morning.

News

Pomerelle Mountain Resort expects a jump in traffic this ski season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Pomerelle Mountain Resort expects a jump in traffic this ski season. The Mountain will release safety guidelines for ski season soon

Sports

Coaches adapt to the uncertainty of athletics due to the pandemic.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Coaches adapt to the uncertainty of athletics due to the pandemic. “It’s different you know and it’s football and that’s the most important thing, is that our kids get to play football.”

Latest News

Sports

Blaine County residents plan protest over athletic plans

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
"The protest is against the unfair limitations on education and extra-curricular opportunities that the Blaine County School District has levied against students due to the adoption of a strict Harvard model to assess COVID risk," according to one of the organizers.

Sports

Community members plan protest for athletics

Updated: 16 hours ago
Patrons are protesting the rules in place for Blaine County School District extra-cirricular activities.

Sports

Sun Valley Community School advances to district championship; local scores

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Tatum Minor scored four goals in the Sun Valley Community School's 6-0 semi-final win over Wendell.

Sports

Cutthroats advance to the 3A district championship

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Cutthroats shut out the Trojans in a 3A district semi-final, to advance to the championship match.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:22 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Sun Valley Community School enjoys district win after not playing for three weeks

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:02 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Cutthroats advanced to the semi-final round match on Monday to face Buhl at 4:30 p.m.