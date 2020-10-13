Advertisement

Crossroads Harbor Shelter to hold candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness

At the event, there will be speakers who have had first hand experience with domestic violence and a reading of names of those who have lost their lives to the crime
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter is holding a candlelight vigil on Friday to bring awareness to the problem of domestic violence.

The Crossroads Harbor Shelter is a safe place for people who are victims of domestic violence.

They are based in Rupert, but help people all around the Mini-Cassia area.

At the event, there will be speakers who have had first hand experience with domestic violence and a reading of names of those who have lost their lives to the crime.

“Each year in October we hold a candlelight vigil, and we do that to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and those who are affected by domestic violence," said Robin Bronson, the executive director of the shelter. “So we hope to inspire those who are currently going through domestic violence to reach out and ask us how we can help them.”

The candlelight vigil starts at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Rupert Town Square.

Everyone is invited.

