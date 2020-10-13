Early voting begins in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - There are just 20 days left until the general election, and early voting has already started in some parts of the Magic Valley.

For Twin Falls County, voters can go to the County West building and early vote starting Tuesday. The same goes for Blaine County at the old County Courthouse. Camas County is the only county in the Magic Valley to not participate in any early voting.

Early voting starts Oct. 19 for Cassia, Gooding and Jerome counties. Voters can cast their ballot at their respective counties courthouses.

Early voting in starts Oct. 30 in Lincoln and Minidoka counties, where ballots can also be cast at their respective courthouses.

For more information on the election visit KMVT’s Election Headquarters.

County: Location: Time: Twin Falls 275 Martin St, Twin Falls, ID 83301 - County West Building. October 13. Blaine 206 South First Ave, Suite 100, Hailey, ID 83333 - Old County Courthouse. October 13. Camas Not participating in early voting. October 19. Cassia 1459 Overland Ave, Burley, ID 83318 - Cassia County Courthouse. October 19. Gooding 624 Main St, Gooding, ID 83330 - Gooding County Courthouse. October 19. Jerome 300 N Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID 83338 - Jerome County Courthouse. October 19. Lincoln 111 W B St C, Shoshone, ID 83352 - Lincoln County Courthouse. October 19. Minidoka 715 G St, Rupert, ID 83350 - Minidoka County Courthouse. October 19.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.