Early voting begins in the Magic Valley

Each county sets its own early voting schedule
There are just 20 days left until the general election, and early voting has already started in some parts of the Magic Valley.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
For Twin Falls County, voters can go to the County West building and early vote starting Tuesday. The same goes for Blaine County at the old County Courthouse. Camas County is the only county in the Magic Valley to not participate in any early voting.

Early voting starts Oct. 19 for Cassia, Gooding and Jerome counties. Voters can cast their ballot at their respective counties courthouses.

Early voting in starts Oct. 30 in Lincoln and Minidoka counties, where ballots can also be cast at their respective courthouses.

For more information on the election visit KMVT’s Election Headquarters.

County:Location:Time:
Twin Falls275 Martin St, Twin Falls, ID 83301 - County West Building.October 13.
Blaine206 South First Ave, Suite 100, Hailey, ID 83333 - Old County Courthouse.October 13.
CamasNot participating in early voting.October 19.
Cassia1459 Overland Ave, Burley, ID 83318 - Cassia County Courthouse.October 19.
Gooding624 Main St, Gooding, ID 83330 - Gooding County Courthouse.October 19.
Jerome300 N Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID 83338 - Jerome County Courthouse.October 19.
Lincoln111 W B St C, Shoshone, ID 83352 - Lincoln County Courthouse.October 19.
Minidoka715 G St, Rupert, ID 83350 - Minidoka County Courthouse.October 19.

