Election officials clarify how to deal with damaged absentee ballot envelopes

“Oct. 23 is the last day to request a ballot to be mailed”
Absentee ballots can be returned by mail or by dropping them off at a ballot drop box before Election Day
Absentee ballots can be returned by mail or by dropping them off at a ballot drop box before Election Day
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The presidential election is right around the corner, and Twin Falls County has early voting starting Tuesday and will be held until Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls County West building.

In regards to absentee voting, a viewer contacted KMVT about a damaged return envelope. Putting you first we reached out to the Twin Falls Clerk’s Office to verify if a ballot will be counted if the return envelope is torn or damaged.

Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls County Clerk, said as long as the sticker on the return envelope with the bar code is intact and can be read, along with the voters name, the ballot will be counted when received either via mail or dropped of at a ballot drop box. They also explained there is still time to request an absentee ballot.

“Oct. 23 is the last day to request a ballot to be mailed and you have to be a registered voter before we can mail you a ballot,” Glascock said.

If people vote absentee the return postage is a single stamp and officials request people give the post office three to five business days to mail in an absentee ballot as they must be received by Election Day at 8 p.m. For any further information about early voting, absentee voting or voting on Election Day visit the Idaho Votes website.

