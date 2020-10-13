Megan Blanksma — State Representative Legislative District 23, position B

(KMVT/KSVT) - Republican Megan Blanksma is running for reelection against Democrat Michael Oliver and Constitution candidate Tony Ullrich for State Representative Legislative District, position B.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

Bachelor of Science, Economics, University of Idaho

Civic Affiliation:

Moosette (Loyal Order of the Moose), Member Owyhee County Historical Society

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

Past: E-911 Board, St. Luke’s Community Board, Elmore County GOP Chairman, 4-H Helper, EECRD Little League Coach

Current: Vice-Chair Central District Board of Health

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

I have held the position of State Representative District 23 B for the past 4 years.

Why are you running for office?

I grew up in Idaho, am raising a family here, and believe in protecting and promoting our Idaho way of life.

How will your experience help you in this positions?

I have served as a state representative for the last four years, the last two in a leadership position as House Majority Caucus chairman. I also continue to work to develop relationships with local leaders and organizations in an effort to develop and promote good policy for District 23.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

I have effectively passed legislation that directly impacts District 23, including support for additional water storage at Anderson Dam, support for the Mountain Home Air Base water project, as well as authoring legislation to improve transparency of state use of federal funds. I also continue to work to provide increased broadband internet access to rural Idaho. I believe we need to increase awareness of our lack of good rural connectivity and promote the expansion of service to support our businesses and families.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

I will continue to work on developing ways to improve our statewide broadband through any and all measures available. I also want to continue to work with local leaders to promote sustainable economic growth by way of policy change when necessary.

What do you want voters to know about you?

As a long time resident and agri-business owner/operator in Elmore county, I’m committed to promoting and protecting the rural lifestyle we are fortunate enough to enjoy here in District 23.

