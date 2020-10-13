Advertisement

Pomerelle Mountain Resort expects a jump in traffic this ski season

The mountain will release safety guidelines for ski season soon
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:04 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - While leaves changing colors and cool autumn breezes surround the area, ski season isn’t too far away.

Pomerelle Mountain Resort had its first snow over the weekend.

Officials say because Pomerelle is a day area, the mountain might not feel the effects of a decrease in travel due to the pandemic that destination ski resorts, like Sun Valley, might encounter.

In terms of numbers of people on the slopes, officials have hopes that traffic will actually increase.

“The common thought is that we are going to fare very well because a lot of people will not be packing their bags and traveling to a ski resort this year because we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Gretchen Anderson, director of marketing for Pomerelle Mountain Resort. “A person packing their car and coming up for a day of skiing or riding, that’s more in the cards for a lot of our folks.”

Anderson said the mountain will encourage social distancing when they open and specific safety guidelines will be decided Tuesday.

