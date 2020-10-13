Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the central and southern parts of Blaine County, the northern part of Cassia County, all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, all of Lincoln County, all of Minidoka County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County for a good chunk of the day tomorrow (10/14/2020). Sustained wind speeds during the day tomorrow are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 45+ mph are possible at times, and these strong winds may lead to unsecured objects being blown around and tree limbs being knocked down. These strong winds tomorrow may also cause there to be some areas of blowing dust around.

There is a Frost Advisory in effect for the northern part of Camas County, all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and all of Twin Falls County from 2am until 9am Thursday morning. With temperatures expected to be near or below freezing Thursday morning, that means that there are going to be some areas of frost around, which could damage and/or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if the proper precautions are not taken. These near/below freezing temperatures could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any exposed pipes and/or sprinkler systems that you may have.

Now for more information about the Wind Advisory and the Frost Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We are going to have a mix of sun and clouds today as a storm system begins to approach our area. A lot of locations are also going to be dry today, but a few rain showers are possible this afternoon and evening in the northern part of the Wood River Valley. It is also going to be breezy/windy again today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures today are also going to be warmer than they were during the day yesterday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers, generally before midnight, in the Wood River Valley, and partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers around after midnight in the Magic Valley as a cold front passes through our area. Some snow showers are also possible tonight in the higher elevations in the Wood River Valley. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be breezy/windy tonight as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers during the morning in locations south of I-84. It is also going to be very windy and a lot cooler tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and high temperatures tomorrow are only going to be in the 50s in most locations.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday, and mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be cool again on Thursday as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Friday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be cold Wednesday night/Thursday morning and Thursday night/Friday morning as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. Widespread areas of frost are also expected these two nights/mornings in all locations, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any outdoor plants/crops that you may have. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around Friday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as a storm system passes by our area to the north. It is also going to be breezy/windy on Saturday as this storm system passes by our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures on Saturday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

Slightly cooler temperatures are then expected on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. Lows Saturday night/Sunday morning and Sunday night/Monday morning are also going to be in the 30s in many locations, which means that there are going to be some areas of frost around, so make sure you continue to take the necessary precautions to protect any outdoor plants/crops that you may have. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on these two days as a few more disturbances pass by our area to the north.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 73

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Some snow showers are also possible in the higher elevations. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy during the afternoon and evening in locations north of U.S. Route 20, and windy during the afternoon and evening in locations around and to the south of U.S. Route 20. Winds: NW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 62

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated rain showers around after midnight. Breezy. Winds: West 10-25 mph. Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, generally before midnight. Some snow showers are also possible in the higher elevations. Breezy in locations north of U.S. Route 20 and windy in locations around and to the south of U.S. Route 20. Chilly. Winds: North of U.S. Route 20: WNW 5-20 mph. Around/South of U.S. Route 20: West 15-30 mph. Low: 34

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers during the morning. Windy and A LOT cooler. Winds: West 15-35 mph. High: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy in locations north of U.S. Route 20 and windy in locations around and to the south of U.S. Route 20. Cooler. Winds: North of U.S. Route 20: WNW 10-25 mph. Around/South of U.S. Route 20: West 15-30 mph. High: 53

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Areas of frost around after midnight. Breezy before midnight. Chilly. Winds: West 5-20 mph. Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Widespread areas of frost around after midnight. A little breezy in the southern part of the Wood River Valley. Cold. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 26

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Areas of frost around during the morning. Cool and a little breezy. High: 55 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Cool. High: 53 Low: 27

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 63 Low: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 61 Low: 36

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Windy. High: 64 Low: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy. High: 60 Low: 31

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy and cooler. High: 59 Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 54 Low: 28

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Areas of frost around during the morning. High: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. High: 54

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.