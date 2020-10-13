Sun Valley Community School advances to district championship; local scores

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Wendell hosted Sun Valley Community School in the semi-final of the 3A district soccer tournament. The winner gets a shot at Kimberly on Wednesday for the title.

The sideline was packed Monday afternoon in Gooding County.

No score, Wendell nearly had an own goal, after Olivia Emery was trying to clear it away, thankfully for her, it went over the crossbar.

Corner kick, nice placing by Mia Hansmeyer, Maria Jimenez comes through for the defense and kicks it down field.

Finally, Sun Valley is able to put one through. Soraya Madera stops the first attempt, but there for clean-up is Tatum Minor. She would have four goals in the match and the Cutthroats are headed back to the state tournament after the 6-0 shutout victory.

Tatum Minor scored four goals, while Mia Hansmeyer added two. Assists: Marit Kaiser 2, Maya Lightner, Mia Hansmeyer

They travel to Kimberly on Wednesday for seeding. The Trojans play the Indians at home in a loser-out game. Start times remain at 4:30.

OTHER SCORE:

Kimberly 5, Buhl 0: 3 goals for Madison Smith, 1 goal for Bella Osterman on a Penalty Kick, 1 goal for Ellie Stastny | Assists by: 3 for Bella Osterman, 1 for Madison Smith

BOYS SCORES:

Sun Valley 2, Buhl 1 (2 OT): Willie Dewolfe scored two goals in the sudden-death win. Cutthroats are now 5-3

VOLLEYBALL:

The Carey Varsity Volleyball game scheduled for Tuesday 10/13 with Sun Valley Community School has been cancelled due to COVID.

