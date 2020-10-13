Advertisement

Twin Falls Fire Department responds to fire at an auto parts facility

The fire was likely caused by a damaged extension cord that caught flammable liquids
The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a self-service recycled auto parts facility known as Jalopy Jungle in Twin Falls at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a self-service recycled auto parts facility known as Jalopy Jungle in Twin Falls at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a self-service recycled auto parts facility, known as Jalopy Jungle in Twin Falls at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Twin Falls Fire Chief, Les Kenworthy, told KMVT that after speaking with an individual who saw the fire start, they have determined the fire was likely caused by a damaged extension cord that caught some flammable liquids on fire inside the Jalopy Jungle shop.

Kenworthy said, one care was completely lost but at this time the amount of damage inside the actual shop has not been determined. Chief Kenworthy estimates that it took about five minutes for them to knock down the fire.

KMVT will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

