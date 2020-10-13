Advertisement

Twin Falls football coach suspended over ‘inappropriate racial language’

The 14-year veteran of the school district is suspended from his coaching and teaching position
(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A local football coach and teacher has been placed on administrative leave following an incident in his classroom.

Allegedly Twin Falls High School head football coach Ben Kohring used inappropriate racial language in class during the context of a lesson on September 29. The comments were not targeted towards an individual, according to district spokeswoman, Eva Craner.

A statement was emailed to the parents of the students in the classes where the incident happened and the parents of football players Tuesday morning.

School administrators immediately consulted with district office administrators and began investigating the claim. Kohring was placed on administrative leave until the investigation could be completed.

The 14-year veteran of the school district will be suspended from his coaching and teaching position until October 19. Kohring teaches freshman foundations and physical education.

Then, he will make a public apology to his team and the classes in which the incident occurred, provide detailed lesson plans for the next six weeks, and undergo sensitivity training.

Craner also told us a letter of reprimand will also be placed in his personnel file.

Adam Reynolds meanwhile is the interim head football coach.

