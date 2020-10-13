Twin Falls Main Avenue set to close Monday for construction on 6-story development

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Construction on the six-story development on Main Avenue located at the old Youth Ranch building in Twin Falls will cause a lane closure Monday.

Contractors will close both lanes from 6-10 p.m. on Main Avenue from Hansen Street to about 150 Main Avenue to set up a crane that will assist in the construction.

The crane will be used to lower steel beams into the project area. Sidewalks around 160 Main Avenue will be closed for the duration of the project for overhead safety.

“So as the development goes on there will be segments where we will need to close the street for a period of time,” said Twin Falls economic development director Nathan Murray. “Hopefully it’s no longer then that half a day or day period, and we will give people advanced warning and we will sign it appropriately so that people know how to move around it as a pedestrian or vehicle or tenant.”

All other downtown streets and sidewalks will be open. Pedestrians and drivers should use caution while walking or driving around the project site.

