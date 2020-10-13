Advertisement

Idaho man faces charges in decades-old Colorado cold case

Greeley Police Department will announce an update in the 1984 Jonelle Matthews cold case
According to a press release from the Weld district attorney they will be making a major announcement regarding a 35 year old cold-case involving a missing 12 year old girl.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KMVT/KSVT) - An Idaho man with ties to Twin Falls was arrested in Meridian in connected to a 35-year-old cold case involving a missing 12-year-old Colorado girl.

The Weld County District Attorney and the Greeley Police Department made the announcement regarding 1984 cold case of Jonelle Matthews Tuesday afternoon.

District Attorney Michael Rourke said Steve Pankey was indicted by a grand jury. Pankey was arrested at his home in Meridian and held without bond in Ada County, while he waits for extradition to Colorado.

The Greeley Police Department in Colorado is expected to announce an update in the 1984 cold case of Jonelle Matthews at 3 p.m. The case has received attention with a person of interest named who resides in Twin Falls. #coldcase #jonellematthews #stevepankey The livestream is coming from CBS Denver

Posted by KMVT News on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

During the press conference, officials said Pankey was known to law enforcement, but didn’t become of more interest in the investigation until 2018.

Pankey faces five charges including first degree murder-after deliberation, first degree murder-felony murder, second degree kidnapping and two counts of crime of violence.

Earlier this year, Steve Pankey ran for Twin Falls County Sheriff during Idaho’s May primary election. Pankey also ran for Idaho governor in 2014 and in 2018.

This is a developing story and KMVT will be updating this article.

