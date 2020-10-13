Advertisement

Twin Falls Police explains what happens when they are dispatched to a call

“So we encourage them to call the police, stay in their homes and we will obviously through the situation contact them”
LT. Craig Stotts with the Twin Falls Police Department tells KMVT what happens when they are dispatched to a scene.
LT. Craig Stotts with the Twin Falls Police Department tells KMVT what happens when they are dispatched to a scene.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Following the shootings that have occurred in Twin Falls in the past month, KMVT is putting you first and talking with the Twin Falls Police Department about what residents should know if the police are in their neighborhood.

When police are dispatched to a scene, the first thing they do is secure the location.

“We want to secure the scene to preserve any evidence, any life saving measures that we need to take,” said Lt. Craig Stotts with the Twin Falls Police Department. “Then once we’ve done that, we try to slow everything down, and then bring in the personnel that we need specific for whatever the crime is.”

Stotts says they don’t want community members putting themselves in a dangerous situation.

“We don’t want them to put themselves in a situation or an unsafe situation," he said. “So we encourage them to call the police, stay in their homes and we will obviously through the situation contact them.”

When a shooting does occur, it can be scary for residents living nearby.

“I was outside trimming up my rose bush and I thought what I heard was a possible backfire on a car and then I heard sirens and stuff come down so I know it was a gun,” said Teresa Buckley, who lives in Twin Falls and recently talked with KMVT. “We’ve had a couple of shootings in our neighborhood in the last 30 to 60 days and makes me want to lock up my doors real tight that’s for sure.”

Stotts says the police department is thankful for the community support, and said the police are here to help everyone.

“When we have an event, maybe a violent crime, that people’s perception is they aren’t safe in their neighborhood or their community, Twin Falls is a safe community, but we, like all cities, have crimes and incidents that take place," Stotts said. “So we encourage the citizens to call the police and work with the police.”

