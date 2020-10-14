Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Amanda Elorrieta

By KMVT News Staff
Oct. 14, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All Star is Amanda Elorrieta from Murtaugh High School.

Amanda has a 3.9 GPA, is a member of National Honor Society and is enrolled in numerous dual credit classes. She participated in a Summer exchange program and won the Youth for Understanding Japanese Exchange Scholarship.

She volunteered in Blankets for CASA, Giving Tree, New Kid at School project, Project Semicolon, Random Acts of Kindness and more.

Amanda is actively involved in volleyball, basketball, and track. Her other extracurricular activity includes FCCLA where she won Top Gold State winner in Interpersonal Communication and qualified for Nationals.

Her favorite subjects are Biology and Chemistry, and she plans to major in Biology at Boise State University.

Congratulations Amanda Elorrieta, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

