Advertisement

Bellevue city Marshal arrested on marijuana delivery charge

The investigation was conducted in assistance with Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney
The Bellevue Marshal William Scaggs, 36, faces charges of marijuana delivery while he was reportedly on duty.
The Bellevue Marshal William Scaggs, 36, faces charges of marijuana delivery while he was reportedly on duty.(Blaine County Sheriff's Office)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Marshal for the city of Bellevue faces a marijuana delivery charge while he was reportedly on duty.

Idaho State Police (ISP) detectives arrested William R. Scaggs, 36, of Camas County, on the charge of felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Detectives served Scaggs with a warrant on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office in Hailey.

This follows an ISP investigation followed a tip. The investigation was conducted in assistance with Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney.

During the investigation, ISP detectives found evidence Scaggs recently delivered marijuana while on duty as the Bellevue City Marshal.

Scaggs was booked into the Blaine County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls Police explain what happens when they are dispatched to a call

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The police department secures the scene first.

Breaking

Idaho man faces charges in decades-old Colorado cold case

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Greeley Police Department will announce an update in the 1984 Jonelle Matthews cold case

News

Crossroads Harbor Shelter to hold candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Crossroads Harbor Shelter is a safe place for people who are victims of domestic violence.

News

Twin Falls Police explains what happens when they are dispatched to a call

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Following the shootings that have occurred in Twin Falls in the past month, KMVT is putting you first and talking with the Police Department about what residents should know if the police are in your neighborhood.

Latest News

Sports

Coaches adapt to the uncertainty of athletics due to the pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Coaches adapt to the uncertainty of athletics due to the pandemic. “It’s different you know and it’s football and that’s the most important thing, is that our kids get to play football.”

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 584 new, probable cases, 2 more deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho health officials have announced 584 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 on Thursday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 49,247.

News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {10/13/2020}

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill

News

Twin Falls Main Avenue set to close Monday for construction on 6-story development

Updated: 17 hours ago
Construction on the six-story development on Main Avenue located at the old Youth Ranch building in Twin Falls will cause a lane closure Monday.

News

Early voting begins in the Magic Valley

Updated: 17 hours ago
There are just 20 days left until the general election, and early voting has already started in some parts of the Magic Valley.

News

Twin Falls Fire Department responds to fire at an auto parts facility

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a self-service recycled auto parts facility, known as Jalopy Jungle in Twin Falls at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.