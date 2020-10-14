Bellevue city Marshal arrested on marijuana delivery charge

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Marshal for the city of Bellevue faces a marijuana delivery charge while he was reportedly on duty.

Idaho State Police (ISP) detectives arrested William R. Scaggs, 36, of Camas County, on the charge of felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Detectives served Scaggs with a warrant on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office in Hailey.

This follows an ISP investigation followed a tip. The investigation was conducted in assistance with Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney.

During the investigation, ISP detectives found evidence Scaggs recently delivered marijuana while on duty as the Bellevue City Marshal.

Scaggs was booked into the Blaine County Jail.

