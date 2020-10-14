Advertisement

Blaine County School District approves postseason proposal

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Fans of sports teams in Blaine County have something to cheer about.

The Blaine County School Board voted 3-1 to allow its member schools to compete this postseason.

This applies to the Wolverines' cross country, football, swim and volleyball teams. Plus, Carey’s football and volleyball programs.

In the proposal, when a team plays a school above the threshold adhered to by Blaine County, they would quarantine from school for 14 days after the competition, switching to remote learning only.

Coaches will also conduct symptom checks with student athletes on days of non-practice or competition during the quarantine.

Wood River High School athletic director Kevin Stilling presented the proposal and is thrilled, but relieved to give the athletes a chance to play.

“My first year as athletic director five years ago, I was hired as the athletic director while I was the football coach. That year was very challenging. That year doesn’t even come close to comparing to this,” Stilling exclaimed.

Protestors also converged in Hailey evening prior to the school board meeting.

