Court declines Idaho bid to overturn transgender inmate case

Idaho officials have spent over $450,000 of taxpayer money as of October to fight this case in court.
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the state of Idaho’s bid to overturn a case involving a transgender inmate who sued state officials to obtain sex reassignment surgery. (Source: KIVI/Idaho Dept. of Correction/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the state of Idaho’s bid to overturn a case involving a transgender inmate who sued state officials to obtain sex reassignment surgery.

The Court had ruled 7-2 in May that it would not block a lower court’s ruling requiring Idaho to pay for Adree Edmo’s surgery.

Edmo received her surgery in June and was transferred to a women’s prison shortly thereafter.

KBSX-FM reports she became the first transgender inmate in the country to be transferred through a court order.

Idaho officials have spent over $450,000 of taxpayer money as of October to fight this case in court.

