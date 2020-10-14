Advertisement

Doctor emphasizes safety during pandemic ahead of Presidential Election

“COVID-19 remains the most disruptive public health event in 100 years"
Extra precautions are needed to ensure public health during election
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the Presidential election 20 days away, the COVID-19 pandemic is not going away anytime soon.

The Resolve to Save Lives Director Dr. Cyrus Shahpar predicts that between now and the election about 1 million people will contract the coronavirus and as many as 15,000 to 20,000 could die from the disease by election day. To put it into perspective, he said that would be the same as having hurricane Katrina hit the U.S. every other day until the election.

“COVID-19 remains the most disruptive public health event in 100 years,” Shahpar said during a Zoom call with media outlets on Wednesday. “But we can’t let that disrupt our democratic process. I think we all recognize people need to vote and they need to feel safe doing so. So, it’s essential that mitigation strategies are in place at polling locations, just as they are in schools, or grocery stores and we really can’t compromise on safety.”

Anheuser-Busch has donated hand sanitizer to all polling places across Idaho and pens and face masks will be available to anyone voting in-person or voting early in Twin Falls County according to Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls County Clerk.

