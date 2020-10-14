Advertisement

Idaho coronavirus cases rise, doctors urge careful behavior

So far more than 500 Idaho residents have died of COVID-19.
Officials say Idaho now has more than 40,500 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and some health experts are warning that the state is entering its third wave of new infections.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health care experts say coronavirus is increasing as kids are returning to school — but most of the new infections aren’t happening in school buildings.

Instead, Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke’s hospitals in the Magic Valley says it’s likely because many people are treating the return to school like a return to normalcy and slacking off on good habits like social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing.

A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Idaho currently ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita, with a total of more than 48,660 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide.

