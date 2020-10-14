Idaho school district bans anti-mask activist from property

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho school district has banned from its property or other school-sponsored events a right-wing political activist recently arrested for leading anti-mask protests.

Ammon Bundy was handed a no-trespassing order after he attended a high school football game and refused to wear a mask or leave the property after he was asked to by school officials and law enforcement.

Bundy was at the game to watch his sons play for Emmett High School in western Idaho.

The Caldwell School School Board voted unanimously to ban Bundy on Tuesday. The vote also allows district officials to ban anyone else that violates health and safety protocols.

