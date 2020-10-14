Advertisement

Jerome football coaches grow mustaches, team starts winning

The Tigers have won five straight games and sit atop the Great Basin Conference
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:01 AM MDT
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - When the Jerome High School football team lost their first two games, the coaches knew they had to change something up.

The men in charge decided to do something they did a couple of years back during a playoff run: grow mustaches.

“They’re pretty hideous and nobody likes them and, I don’t know, maybe it even takes a little bit of pressure of the kids a little bit when the coaches show up with ugly mustaches,” said Jerome Head Coach Sid Gambles.

The Tigers have now won five straight games. Players, though have their own opinions on the strength of the mustache.

“Coaches probably think they are good luck," said senior quarterback Dalan Thompson. “We’ve just been playing better, but we’ll let them keep thinking that.”

“It’s really cool that they are bringing out the tradition, I mean it makes us want to win more so that we can keep seeing those ‘staches’ every day," said senior linebacker J.W. James. "I mean, it’s really cool to see.”

Assistant coach Bryce Bingham shaved his beard for the mustache look and is going all in.

“Once it got to a certain length, I’m like, I’ll wax it up and look as good as I can,” Bingham said.

But the players don’t hesitate to poke a little fun at some of the coaches' looks.

“Some of them are strong 10s, some of them are negative zeros, negative ones," James said. “It’s bad."

However good or bad, people around the community are taking notice.

“The power of the mustache. That’s right," said assistant coach Cameron Stauffer. “We get on a winning streak, and like I said, the coolest part is when were out and about and people ask, ‘woah, nice mustache’ and we get to talk about football, that’s kind of the best part about it.”

As some might say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“My wife doesn’t like it," Gambles said. “A few people and secretaries in the school have told me they don’t like it, so it’s gonna stay on for a purpose so hopefully winning football games can be the purpose.”

Jerome will go for their sixth straight win Friday at Burley.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

