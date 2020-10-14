Advertisement

Kraft pulls ‘Send Noods’ promos amid backlash

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – Kraft Foods is doing away with ads for its “Send Noods” promotional campaign after a backlash on social media.

The company revealed the promotion earlier this month. It invited Kraft Macaroni & Cheese fans to send a free box or a coupon to loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ad campaign was based on a play on words, presumably hinting at nude photos. It was a joke, of course, but it inspired angry reactions on social media.

According to BuzzFeed News, some users said the campaign “sexualized mac ‘n’ cheese.”

Kraft has taken down the original ad and social media posts for the promotion, which ran from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11.

