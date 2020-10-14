McCombs Quast, Sharon Lu

BURLEY—Our sweet mother, Sharon Lu McCombs Quast; wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away in her home surrounded by her children and family on the afternoon of Monday, October 12, 2020.

Sharon was born in Heyburn, Idaho, on July 12, 1943. She is loved and will be missed by her children, Karla (Dan) Ward of Burley, and their children, Kadan, Kassie, Karlie, and Keegan; Kevin (Karin) Quast of Litchfield Park, Ariz., and their children, Josh (Nikki), Brad (Kelsey and Preston), Nick (Heather), and Elder Jake Quast; Monte (Dolly) Quast of Burley, and their children, Jordan (Luana, Aden and Reign), Dominique, and Mackinley (Tiffanie); Nichole (LaVell) Erickson of Almo, and their children, Hailey (Christopher, Ellie and Wil), Sidney (Teague, Addi, and Madden) and Gabe; and Kody (Amanda) Quast of Layton, Utah, and their children, Abigail, Kennedy, Kyler, Kasen, and Landon (deceased). She was preceded in death by the love of her life - her husband, Harold Quast; one grandson, Landon (Kody & Amanda); her parents, Ralph and Velora McCombs; and one brother, Mike McCombs. She is survived by her siblings, Larry (Gin) McCombs, Fred (Jeanette) McCombs, and Kellie (Mark) Rekow; and sister-in-law, Maxine McCombs.

Harold and Sharon were married on October 12, 1962. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sharon studied nursing and worked as a nurse early in their marriage until she decided to stay home to raise her family. She and Harold farmed and operated a dairy in the View area the rest of their lives. Sharon served faithfully in many callings in the Church including in the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary organizations. One of her favorite callings was serving with her husband at Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center in Burley. They also served a 12-month mission in the Ohio Cincinnati Mission, and served in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

Sharon graduated from Minico High School. She loved to read and had some favorite TV shows that she would watch every day later in her life. She loved working with dad on the farm, especially during the harvest. She loved following the Utah Jazz and watching games with Dad. She enjoyed canning vegetables and produce from Dad’s garden. Her life was centered around caring and serving others - especially her family. She defined the word “mother.” Her children grew up with three home-cooked meals daily, her house was immaculate, and always held a special spirit. There were always snacks and treats in her kitchen and everyone who visited knew where to find them. Her greatest joy was her husband and her family. After Harold passed away in February of this year, all she really wanted to do was to be with him. Gratefully, she was able to join him on the day of their 58th wedding anniversary. They never spent a single anniversary or holiday season apart; a true love story. We love you mom and will miss you but are so glad that you are finally relieved from all pain and are with Dad.

We extend a special thanks to all the caregivers, especially Michelle Searle and Rosie Del Bosque, who were with her many times each week after Dad passed and were with us every step of the way. The bounds of your compassion truly seemed endless.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – View 1st Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley, with president Lavel Stoker officiating. The interment will follow at the View Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved Harold.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Saturday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service at the church.

For everyone’s safety, social distancing and wearing masks are requested.

For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.