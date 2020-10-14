Rocky Ferrenburg — Legislative District 24 Senator

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Rocky Ferrenburg is an Independent candidate running for Legislative District 24 Senator against Republican incumbent Lee Heider.

Education and training:

Five associate of art degrees from College of Southern Idaho in political science, corrections, pre-law, sociology and liberal arts. Two bachelors of art degrees from Washington State University in political science/economics in criminal justice with a minor in psychology. Masters of science from southern New Hampshire University in economics.

Civic Affiliation:

Eagle Scout Troop 232

Why are you running for office?

I believe the citizens of Idaho are being underrepresented.

How will your experience help you in this position?

It’s important to understand people and understand what people need in a representative government despite personal belief systems.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

A strong and consistent philosophical foundation.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office? How would you accomplish this?

Want to focus on lowering taxes, removing economic artificial barriers, bringing new industries to Idaho, criminal justice reform, preserving our rights, enhancing education, and accurately upholding the choice of the people.

What do you want voters to know about you?

Please visit www.rockyferrenburg.com

