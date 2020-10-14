Shoshone-Bannock Tribes report woman mauled by pack of dogs

FORT HALL, Idaho (AP) — Tribal officials in Idaho said Tuesday that a 60-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by a pack of loose dogs on reservation land over the weekend.

Idaho State Journal reported that officials with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to an emergency call Sunday at 10:30 p.m. She is not a tribal member.

Authorities say emergency responders treated her serious wounds at the scene. Hospital officials confirmed Tuesday that the woman was flown to the University of Utah for further treatment and remained in intensive care.

The Tribes did not identify the woman because of challenges in notifying next of kin.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.