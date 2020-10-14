Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the central and southern parts of Blaine County, all of Cassia County, all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, all of Lincoln County, all of Minidoka County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County until this evening. Sustained wind speeds during the day today are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 50+ mph are possible at times, and these strong winds may lead to unsecured objects being blown around and tree limbs being knocked down. These strong winds today may also cause there to be some areas of blowing dust.

There is also a Freeze Warning in effect for the central and southern parts of Blaine County, the northern and central parts of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from 1am until 9am tomorrow morning, and there is a Frost Advisory in effect for all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County from 2am until 9am tomorrow morning. With the temperatures expected to be near or below freezing tomorrow morning, that means that there are going to be some areas of frost around, and this frost could damage and/or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if the proper precautions are not taken. These near/below freezing temperatures could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any exposed pipes and/or sprinkler systems that you may have.

It is going to be very windy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 50+ mph are possible at times. It is also going to be a lot cooler today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are only going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions today.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected again tomorrow, and mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be cool again tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Friday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be cold tonight/tomorrow morning and tomorrow night/Friday morning as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. Widespread areas of frost are also expected these two nights/mornings, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any outdoor plants/crops that you may have. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow and Friday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday and Sunday are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as a couple disturbances pass by our area to the north. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as these disturbances pass by our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures on Saturday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to cool down some as we head into Sunday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. There may also be some areas of frost around Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning in the Wood River Valley.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected early next week. It is also going to continue to be cool early next week as highs are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. There are also going to continue to be some areas of frost around at night and during the morning early next week as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley, so make sure you continue to take the necessary precautions to protect any outdoor plants/crops that you may have.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Windy and a lot cooler. Winds: West 15-35 mph. High: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. Winds: West 10-30 mph. High: 52

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Areas of frost around after midnight. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Widespread areas of frost around after midnight. A little breezy before midnight. Cold. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 25

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy and cool. Winds: West 10-20 mph. High: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cool. Winds: NW 5-15 mph during the morning, then SSE 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 52

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Widespread areas of frost around after midnight. Cold. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Widespread areas of frost around after midnight. Cold. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Low: 27

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 63 Low: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 61 Low: 35

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High: 64 Low: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy. High: 59 Low: 31

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and cooler. High: 58 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 54 Low: 28

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Areas of frost around during the morning. High: 57 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. High: 52 Low: 27

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. High: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. High: 53

