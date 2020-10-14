Advertisement

Tuesday’s sports roundup

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Here’s a recap of area sporting events with scores and stats provided to us by area coaches.

BOYS SOCCER -

Burley 3, Minico 0: The Spartans are eliminated from contention, while the Bobcats will travel to Sunway Soccer Complex on Thursday at 3 p.m. to face Twin Falls in a loser-out game.

GIRLS SOCCER -

Mountain Home 4, Burley 1: The Bobcats are eliminated.

SWIMMING -

Twin Falls High School Girls Varsity Swimming finished 1st place at Twin Falls Invite scoring 122 points. The girl’s 200 Medley Relay placed 1st overall | The girl’s 400 Free Relay placed 1st overall. Jerome placed second with 44 points.

Jerome High School Boys Varsity Swimming finished first at the Twin Falls Invite scoring 102 points. Canyon Ridge came in second with 75 points, plus a few record setters, as Colson Harm, Brec Thomas, Qian Atwood, and Carter Dixon set a new Canyon Ridge record in the 200 yard Freestyle Relay. Twin Falls took third with 70.

VOLLEYBALL -

Gooding 3, Buhl 0: (25-10; 25-18; 25-13) Ellie Stockham 8 kills 9 digs 1 block | Lacy Yore 6 kills 3 blocks | Alx Roe 5 kills 12 digs 2 blocks | Reece Fleming 20 assists 8 digs

Filer 3, Burley 0: (25-19, 29-27, 25-19)

Lighthouse 3, Oakley 2: (23-25 25-14 25-20 23-25 15-7) Lighthouse’s Kynlee Thornton had 21 kills and seven digs. Lauren Gomez posted 31 digs for the Lions. Maddy Shetler added 24 assists.

Dietrich 3, Hansen 1

