With move to orange protocol, Twin Falls School District to restrict sporting event attendance.

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For student events in the Twin Falls School District, like sporting events, participants will be able to designate two individuals to attend their games.

This change comes after the district moved to its orange schedule due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

However, for some events, like the Twin Falls High School homecoming football game Friday, individuals that aren’t designated to come to the game can watch in other ways.

“We have the ability to livestream some of those games and so for the football game this weekend and if someone wants to view that but they are not a designated spectator, they can visit the Go Bruins website and there should be a livestream available for them,” said Eva Craner, public relations director with the Twin Falls School District.

When schools from the Twin Falls district travel to play outside the district, the home team’s district rules are followed.

