Community comes together to retrieve ‘love lock' fence from Snake River Canyon

“It’s good to see the community come together”
Chad Cullip frequently walked along the Canyon Rim Trail and on Tuesday, noticed a special metal fence filled with various locks was missing. On Thursday, a ropes team helped to retrieve the icon Twin Falls fixture.
Chad Cullip frequently walked along the Canyon Rim Trail and on Tuesday, noticed a special metal fence filled with various locks was missing. On Thursday, a ropes team helped to retrieve the icon Twin Falls fixture.(KMVT/Jake Brasil)
By Vanessa Grieve and Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Twin Falls man’s social media post about an iconic “love lock” fence being vandalized, quickly turned in to a community rescue event.

Chad Cullip frequently walked along the Canyon Rim Trail and on Tuesday, noticed a special metal fence filled with various locks was missing.

It had been busted lose and thrown into the Snake River Canyon.

Cullip is an EMT in Lincoln County has a friend on the Magic Valley Special Operations Reach and Treat team. Through his post on Facebook communication began on plans to retrieve it.

On Thursday, members of the SORT team, Twin Falls Fire Department and Twin Falls Parks and Recreation pulled the fence from the canyon.

Cullip said the fence was at least 25 feet into the canyon, and it took crews more than an hour to pull it up.

“It’s good to see the community come together,” he said.

Cullip hoped his daughter would have been able to attend the retrieval and said the experience was pretty cool.

KMVT reached out to the parks and recreation department to see what is next for the love lock fence.

