Advertisement

Dietrich student-athlete brings down the house with anthem

Self-taught guitarist is a fan favorite
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Dietrich student-athlete is giving the national anthem a dose of rock and roll. This guitarist is garnering attention from not his high school, but beyond.

Lester Nance has two passions. First, music.

“So I’m self-taught, been playing for six years now," Nance explained. “When I was little, I’d go into my uncle’s room and see this huge wall of guitars and it was super awesome because I would always get memorized by it.”

Second, football, as he’s a member of the 7-0 Dietrich Blue Devils.

“We’ve always been kind of underlooked, we haven’t made it as far as we liked, but this year we have a really good chance,” Nance said.

Nance performs the star-spangled banner at every home varsity volleyball match. His talent fires up the crowd even before the ladies take the court.

Nance said, “I got people coming up to me afterwards talking to me about it.”

But when it comes to Friday nights, the senior lineman is all about his team..

“We don’t want to lose focus on what we’re doing,” varsity football coach Rick Astle said.

We’ve been playing together for a really long time now, most of us 10 years.

Nance has also performed at the Idaho Center for state basketball and the Highway 30 Music Fest.

And his inspiration for his music? A poem.

“For my sophomore year there was a poem we were reading of El Dorado by Edgar Allan Poe," Nance said. "I asked my teacher if I could put it to a song and I started messing around on my guitar and found a melody that I really enjoy. I ended up doing it and it’s been a staple for the past couple of years.”

“Have you heard him play?”

Astle said, “I have heard him and I didn’t know he played a couple of music concerts...He’s a great young man and I attribute that to his parents.”

“It’s something that I love to do, just as much as football and something I’m truly passionate about,” Nance explained.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sun Valley Community School sweeps district championships

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Sun Valley edged out Gooding, 1-0 in the boys final, while Sun Valley escaped Kimberly, 2-1, in the girls district championship.

Sports

Sun Valley wins both district soccer championships

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Sun Valley edged out Gooding, 1-0 in the boys final, while Sun Valley escaped Kimberly, 2-1, in the girls district championship.

Sports

Nance performs the national anthem at every varsity home game

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Dietrich student-athlete is giving the national anthem a dose of rock and roll.

Sports

Tuesday’s sports roundup

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Tuesday was a busy one in local sports.

Latest News

Sports

Blaine County School District approves postseason proposal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
When a team plays a school above the threshold adhered to by Blaine County, they would quarantine from school for 14 days after the competition,

Sports

Postseason plan approved for Blaine County schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
In the proposal, when a team plays a school above the threshold adhered to by Blaine County, they would quarantine from school for 14 days after the competition.

Sports

Jerome football coaches grow mustaches, team starts winning.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Jerome football coaches grow mustaches, team starts winning. The Tigers have won five straight and sit atop the Great Basin Conference.

Sports

Jerome football coaches grow mustaches, team starts winning

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Jerome football coaches grow mustaches, team starts winning. The Tigers have won five straight and sit atop the Great Basin Conference.

Sports

With move to orange protocol, Twin Falls School District to restrict sporting event attendance

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:59 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
With move to orange protocol, Twin Falls School District to restrict sporting event attendance. The school district is offering to livestream some events.

Sports

Coaches adapt to the uncertainty of athletics due to the pandemic

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:45 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Coaches adapt to the uncertainty of athletics due to the pandemic. “It’s different you know and it’s football and that’s the most important thing, is that our kids get to play football.”