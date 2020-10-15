Dietrich student-athlete brings down the house with anthem

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Dietrich student-athlete is giving the national anthem a dose of rock and roll. This guitarist is garnering attention from not his high school, but beyond.

Lester Nance has two passions. First, music.

“So I’m self-taught, been playing for six years now," Nance explained. “When I was little, I’d go into my uncle’s room and see this huge wall of guitars and it was super awesome because I would always get memorized by it.”

Second, football, as he’s a member of the 7-0 Dietrich Blue Devils.

“We’ve always been kind of underlooked, we haven’t made it as far as we liked, but this year we have a really good chance,” Nance said.

Nance performs the star-spangled banner at every home varsity volleyball match. His talent fires up the crowd even before the ladies take the court.

Nance said, “I got people coming up to me afterwards talking to me about it.”

But when it comes to Friday nights, the senior lineman is all about his team..

“We don’t want to lose focus on what we’re doing,” varsity football coach Rick Astle said.

We’ve been playing together for a really long time now, most of us 10 years.

Nance has also performed at the Idaho Center for state basketball and the Highway 30 Music Fest.

And his inspiration for his music? A poem.

“For my sophomore year there was a poem we were reading of El Dorado by Edgar Allan Poe," Nance said. "I asked my teacher if I could put it to a song and I started messing around on my guitar and found a melody that I really enjoy. I ended up doing it and it’s been a staple for the past couple of years.”

“Have you heard him play?”

Astle said, “I have heard him and I didn’t know he played a couple of music concerts...He’s a great young man and I attribute that to his parents.”

“It’s something that I love to do, just as much as football and something I’m truly passionate about,” Nance explained.

