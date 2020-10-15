Hailey passes order to strengthen mask requirements and group sizes

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Hailey City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pass a public health order strengthening mask requirements, limit group size and require 6-foot physical-distances between people within businesses.

The order was prompted by the number of rising COVID-19 cases rising in the area that “threatens to affect the capacity of medical facilities in southern Idaho to treat patients,” a statement said.

In public places, face masks or face shields are required to enter public places.

A 6-foot distance must be maintained from other persons at all times after entering.

Hand washing and/or sanitizing must be used upon entering. All businesses are required to post signage at each entrance in English and Spanish.

Indoor group sizes may not exceed 10 people, with exceptions.

Outdoor group sizes may not exceed 50 people, with exceptions.

Businesses are prohibited from serving customers who do not comply with face-coverings and distancing regulations, with penalties resulting in business closure when businesses are noncompliant.

Read more about the order here.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.