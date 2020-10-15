Hailey passes order to strengthen mask requirements and group sizes
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Hailey City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pass a public health order strengthening mask requirements, limit group size and require 6-foot physical-distances between people within businesses.
The order was prompted by the number of rising COVID-19 cases rising in the area that “threatens to affect the capacity of medical facilities in southern Idaho to treat patients,” a statement said.
In public places, face masks or face shields are required to enter public places.
- A 6-foot distance must be maintained from other persons at all times after entering.
- Hand washing and/or sanitizing must be used upon entering. All businesses are required to post signage at each entrance in English and Spanish.
- Indoor group sizes may not exceed 10 people, with exceptions.
- Outdoor group sizes may not exceed 50 people, with exceptions.
- Businesses are prohibited from serving customers who do not comply with face-coverings and distancing regulations, with penalties resulting in business closure when businesses are noncompliant.
