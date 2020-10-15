Advertisement

Hailey passes order to strengthen mask requirements and group sizes

Businesses are prohibited from serving customers who do not comply with face-coverings and distancing regulations.
The Hailey City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pass a public health order strengthening mask requirements, limit group size and require 6-foot physical-distances between people within businesses.
The Hailey City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pass a public health order strengthening mask requirements, limit group size and require 6-foot physical-distances between people within businesses.(Aaron Hosman)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Hailey City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pass a public health order strengthening mask requirements, limit group size and require 6-foot physical-distances between people within businesses.

The order was prompted by the number of rising COVID-19 cases rising in the area that “threatens to affect the capacity of medical facilities in southern Idaho to treat patients,” a statement said.

In public places, face masks or face shields are required to enter public places.

  • A 6-foot distance must be maintained from other persons at all times after entering.
  • Hand washing and/or sanitizing must be used upon entering. All businesses are required to post signage at each entrance in English and Spanish.
  • Indoor group sizes may not exceed 10 people, with exceptions.
  • Outdoor group sizes may not exceed 50 people, with exceptions.
  • Businesses are prohibited from serving customers who do not comply with face-coverings and distancing regulations, with penalties resulting in business closure when businesses are noncompliant.

Read more about the order here.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho governor urges better personal actions to slow spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho will continue to stay in Stage 4 of the governor’s Idaho Rebounds plan for another two weeks because COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in the state.

Age is Just a Number

Seniors need technology more than ever during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
During the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors need technology more than ever before to stay connected.

News

Water board approves embankment to increase aquifer recharge efforts near Eden

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Idaho Water Resource Board approved a plan to build an embankment to prevent water from affected a neighboring Bureau of Land Management road at a recharge site near Eden.

State

US official: Nuclear energy can attract more supporters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The chairwoman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the resurgence of interest in nuclear power as a clean energy source could be boosted by emphasizing how it would help humanity.

Latest News

News

A long history of voting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gooding County woman has voted in every election for more than 70 years

News

Gooding County woman votes in every election for more than 70 years

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Gooding County woman has voted in very election for more than 70 years

Sports

Dietrich student-athlete brings down the house with anthem

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
A Dietrich student-athlete is giving the national anthem a dose of rock and roll.

Sports

Nance performs the national anthem at every varsity home game

Updated: 16 hours ago
A Dietrich student-athlete is giving the national anthem a dose of rock and roll.

News

Wednesday evening's online weather update {10/14/2020}

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 645 new, probable cases, 4 more deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho health officials have announced 645 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 on Wednesday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 49,892. Bonner County is reporting its first coronavirus-related death.