BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to host a press conference Thursday at the statehouse to address COVID-19 in the state.

The press conference is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

Watch live stream here.

@governorbradlittle is hosting a news conference regarding the state and coronavirus updates. #idahocovid19 #idahocoronavirus #Covid19Cases Posted by KMVT News on Thursday, October 15, 2020

This story will be updated as more information is announced.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.