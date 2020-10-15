Advertisement

Idaho sees continued decline in unemployment benefits

The total number of unemployment benefits paid out to Idahoans due to coronavirus has totaled to $889.5 million
Idaho has kept up its decline in continued unemployment claims for the 23rd consecutive week.
Idaho has kept up its decline in continued unemployment claims for the 23rd consecutive week.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho has kept up its decline in continued unemployment claims for the 23rd consecutive week.

The number of continued claims, or those who requested unemployment insurance benefit — has declined by 8% for the week ending on Oct. 10 to 8,386.

The department paid out $6.3 million in claims during the week ending Oct. 10, down from $7.1 million for week ending Oct 3.

The total number of unemployment benefits paid out to Idahoans due to coronavirus has totaled to $889.5 million as of Thursday.

Learn more about Idaho weekly claims at https://lmi.idaho.gov/ui-weekly-claims.

