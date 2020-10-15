Idaho sees continued decline in unemployment benefits

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho has kept up its decline in continued unemployment claims for the 23rd consecutive week.

The number of continued claims, or those who requested unemployment insurance benefit — has declined by 8% for the week ending on Oct. 10 to 8,386.

The department paid out $6.3 million in claims during the week ending Oct. 10, down from $7.1 million for week ending Oct 3.

The total number of unemployment benefits paid out to Idahoans due to coronavirus has totaled to $889.5 million as of Thursday.

Learn more about Idaho weekly claims at https://lmi.idaho.gov/ui-weekly-claims.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.