Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, October 15, 2020

It is going to be breezy and cool today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph and high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in most locations. We are also going to have decreasing clouds throughout the day today. Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. Also, since the temperatures are going to be near or below freezing in many locations tonight, that means that there are going to be widespread areas of frost around after midnight, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any outdoor plants/crops that you may have.

Tomorrow is then going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy again tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday and Sunday as a couple disturbances pass by our area to the north. It is also going to be breezy/windy on these two days as these disturbances pass by our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 60s in the Magic Valley. There may also be some patchy areas of frost around Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning in the Wood River Valley.

A few more disturbances are then going to pass by our area to the north next week, and these disturbances are going to provide us with partly to mostly sunny skies and a slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly in the Wood River Valley. The temperatures are also going to cool down some next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley; highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. Low temperatures next week are also going to be back in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley, which means that there are going to be some areas of frost around each morning, so make sure you continue to take the necessary precautions to protect any outdoor plants/crops that you may have. It is also going to be a little breezy next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds. Areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy and cool. Winds: West 10-20 mph. High: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Areas of frost around during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cool. Winds: NW 5-15 mph during the morning, then South 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 54

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Widespread areas of frost around after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Widespread areas of frost around after midnight. Cold. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 27

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then West 10-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph during the morning, then SSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 62

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy, especially after midnight. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Patchy areas of frost around after midnight. A little breezy before midnight. Chilly. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 36

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Windy. High: 65 Low: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 61 Low: 35

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High: 64 Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 57 Low: 30

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler and a little breezy. High: 59 Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 54 Low: 28

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Areas of frost around during the morning. A little breezy. High: 57 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 53 Low: 27

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Cool and a little breezy. High: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 50

